Slightly “cooler” today, chance of rain over the weekend, Air Quality Alert for Lee County

QUINCY (WGEM) - An Air Quality Alert is in place for Lee County in Iowa through 10 PM tonight. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke from wildfires in Canada moves through the state. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that people reduce long or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.

Forecast: Morning temperatures are very seasonable for this time of year, in the 60s. We have mostly clear skies with some upper-level clouds passing through. A backdoor cold front is drifting through the Tri-States. (It is called a backdoor cold front because it is approaching from the northeast when typically fronts approach from the west.) This front is changing our winds around to the northeast/east. These winds are bringing in slightly drier and cooler air. Dew points have fallen into the low to mid 50s, which means slightly lower humidity today. Daytime highs will be a little cooler, in the low to mid 80s. After the morning upper-level clouds clear out, the rest of the day will be sunny. Although with smoke further up in the atmosphere, the sky will continue to look a little milky white. For tonight, we will have clear to mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 50s to near 60°.

With a high pressure system to our east tomorrow, dry conditions will prevail as there is little indication that beneficial rain will materialize through early Saturday evening. As this high pressure moves further east away from the Tri-States, a cold front will approach from the west. This front will bring us the chance of some rain. Right now, models are showing the rain holding off until Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. While there is a chance of rain for most of the area during that time period, widespread beneficial rain is not likely. These showers/thunderstorms will be scattered, so not everyone will get rain. Those that do get in on the rain could have rainfall totals up to about half an inch.

