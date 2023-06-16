Teens urged to drive safe during the ‘100 Deadliest Days’

QUINCY (WGEM) - With school out and plenty of time to kill, your teens might take the opportunity to drive a lot more.

However, it’s important they be safe. AAA official call the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 Deadliest Days as that’s when more than 30 percent deaths involving teen drivers happen.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said they’ve seen an uptick in traffic accidents in and around the Tri-States over the past couple of months. He said with people traveling to vacation destinations and more teen drivers on the road, they’ve seen some serious accidents.

“A lot of younger people have been involved in pretty serious traffic crashes, in which they weren’t wearing their seatbelt, which we’ve been promoting and promoting for years and if you look at statistics, deaths among teens are largely related to not wearing their seatbelt,” Bogue said.

He said a grant from MoDOT allows them to have their officers on the road more to crack down on traffic violations. He said they write up a lot of traffic violations and they continue to rise.

Ryan Wiemelt, a drivers education instructor for Quincy Public Schools, said during the summer teen drivers have less of a structured schedule and are out having fun with friends. He said the biggest distraction he sees with teen drivers is their phones.

“It’s something that they’re usually attached to, they can’t put it down a lot of the times,” he said. “I see teens when they have their own license they go out and they’ll be sitting at a stoplight, they’ll be looking at their cellphone instead of paying attention to the road or what’s going on around them and in front of them.”

Wiemelt said passengers in the car also cause distractions. He said teen drivers need to put down their phones, and if you have a friend who distracts you while driving, try to keep them out of the car.

He said it’s also important for teen drivers to go slow and drive on more familiar routes to avoid getting into accidents.

Wiemelt said parents should be aware of what their teens are doing while driving and work to help minimize distractions for them.

