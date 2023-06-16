Winchester Music in the Park series going on through July

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - If you like music and the great outdoors, there’s a fun summer event you can catch in Winchester Square.

The Winchester Music in the Park series goes on Thursday nights throughout June and July. The event is free to the public, however food will be served there at a cost. Proceeds will go back into the Winchester Civic Group Fund, to put on more activities like these throughout the year.

“We have a bluegrass band coming from the south part of the state,” said Winchester Civic Group member John Paul Coonrod. “We have some delta blues being played. We try to cater to every musical taste every year we do it.”

The concert series is at 7 p.m., each Thursday night, through July 28.

