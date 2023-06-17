Big Dam Street Festival cancelled, hopes to host later this year

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A major summer event in Keokuk that draws high attendance from locals has been cancelled this year.

Officials said many residents were disappointed in the Big Dam Street Festival last year.

They said an underwhelming supply of rides from the carnival group they worked with turned many visitors away from joining the event.

Victory Park is usually a big topic of discussion around this time each year, as residents and officials prepare for Keokuk’s Big Dam Street Festival. This week, the festival was cancelled in its entirety.

Now organizers are working to try and save the festival, in hopes of bringing it back later in the year.

Keokuk’s Executive Director of Tourism Kirk Brandenberger said when the festival comes around the last week of august each year, it’s an exciting time for Keokuk.

“It’s just an opportunity to get down by the river but another opportunity is to come out and enjoy yourself,” Brandenberger said.

He said last year, many attendants were disappointed in the lack-luster display of carnival rides.

“It was very disappointing last year,” Brandenberger said. “They had only four carnival rides and they were kiddie rides and it just didn’t have the appeal for he number of people we needed to appeal to.”

The Lake Cooper Foundation has announced the cancellation of this year’s festival, because they didn’t want to work with last year’s carnival vendor again and couldn’t secure another for this year’s festival.

“Last year we tried a new carnival, but it did not meet our or our expectations,” Lake Cooper Foundation Vice President Doug Matlick said. “So we decided that we wanted to keep it a family event and we don’t want to turn it into just a rock concert, which is great in some situations.”

Matlick said there is hope though.

He’s found another carnival that’s willing to work the event and provide more rides.

Now, he’ll work to secure a contract with the vendor in hopes of not cancelling Big Dam Street Festival all together, but will be held later in the year.

“We think by doing it this year and continuing to have it again, we can make a great relationship with this carnival for years to come,” Matlick said.

Matlick hopes to sign a contract with the new carnival vendor tomorrow.

If the Lake Cooper Foundation Board Members approve of the new contract, Matlick said he’s hopeful Keokuk’s Big Dam Street Festival will be held Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 this year.

Matlick said once the contract is signed, pending board approval, organizers will need help from the community to make the festival happen.

