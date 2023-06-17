Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs

FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Chicago. Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular IONIQ 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai’s popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.

The agency said in a notice posted online that it received 30 complaints about the problem in 2022 models, of which it estimated 39,500 were on U.S. highways.

The Office of Defects Investigation at the NHTSA has opened a preliminary investigation and says Hyundai indicated in an initial review that a power surge was damaging transistors, preventing vehicles’ 12-volt battery from recharging.

A Hyundai spokesperson did not immediately respond to phone and email queries from The Associated Press asking if the complaints might lead to a service recall.

Technical problems accompanying automakers’ growing global rollout of electric vehicles to fight climate change have included battery recalls because of the potential for fires. Last month, Jaguar recalled more than 6,000 I-Pace electric SUVs in the U.S. due to the risk of the high-voltage battery catching fire.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have also issued recalls since February of 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board also investigated a series of fires in Tesla vehicles and said the high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose safety risks to first responders after crashes.

Many governments are counting on EVs to replace gasoline-burning vehicles that emit greenhouse gases that cause global warming.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the Lake Cooper Foundation Board Members approve of the new contract, Matlick said he’s...
Big Dam Street Festival cancelled, hopes to host later this year
James Kritz
Macomb Police arrest man on child exploitation warrant out of California
Amtrak
Amtrak passenger train delayed after hitting brush pile near Golden, Illinois
FILE - People look up to the sky at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the...
How to see 5 planets line up in the sky on Saturday morning
Friday night marked the First Baptist Church's second Juneteenth gala in Quincy.
Juneteenth Gala celebrates freedom and unity

Latest News

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of...
Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building