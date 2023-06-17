Judge denies Yohn’s motion for new judge

Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by...
Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by Judge Roger Thomson.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A motion filed by a Springfield man charged with home invasion and sexual assault of an Adams County woman was denied Friday, according to court records.

The motion was filed Wednesday by Bradley Yohn.

Judge Roger Thomsen will continue to oversee the case.

Yohn previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.

He has been held in Adams County on a $15 million cash bond since November of 2021.

The case is still set for the July jury docket.

