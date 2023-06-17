Juneteenth Gala celebrates freedom and unity

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Gem City gala celebrated with a formal, black-tie event.

People gathered Friday night in unity at the start of this weekend’s Juneteenth celebration at the Oakley-Lindsey Center.

The gala marks the First Baptist Church’s second Juneteenth celebration, a trichotomy of events to celebrate freedom and unity for all.

Rev. Orville Jones and his wife, Lena, co-organized the events and are excited for this year’s events.

“This year we have a little more room, and it’s such a great affair,” Jones said.

They continue Saturday with a festival and community choir concert on Sunday.

The couple said they’re grateful to not only the people for turning out in unison, but also the community for its support.

Everyone is invited to all Juneteenth celebrations.

Four lifetime achievement awards were presented tonight, including one to WGEM Sports Director Tony Cornish Jr.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.