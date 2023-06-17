Quincy Derby starts 19th year of races

The Quincy Derby started its 19th year of races today with the SuperKids! race.
By Caleb Clingingsmith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Derby started its 19th year of races today with the SuperKids! race.

The races started at 9 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m., Friday.

Racers with disabilities and special needs, paired with a buddy driver, drove custom built cars down 18th Street past Bob Mays Park.

The race was free thanks to volunteers from local schools and organizers.

Caysen McClean, a Buddy Driver, expressed what it meant to him to drive with his special needs racing partners.

“I like soapbox derby and that I can race and I can help other kids have fun,” McClean said.

The three division races will be going head to head in a double elimination tournament with over 120 racers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak
Amtrak passenger train delayed after hitting brush pile near Golden, Illinois
Macomb Steakhouse officially cut the ribbon Wednesday morning.
Macomb Steakhouse owner saw an opportunity and ‘took advantage’
Westview Golf Course irrigation and future of Art Keller Marina were just two of many topics...
Slips and greens for everyone throughout Gem City
The county's EMS Director Aaron Feagain said they're only one employee short of being fully...
Hancock County EMS trending in ‘right direction’
People gather to span flags across the Keokuk bridge.
Flag Day observed at first ‘Flags over the Mississippi’ event

Latest News

Quincy Derby starts 19th year of races
Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by...
Judge denies Yohn’s motion for new judge
Dexter School
Restoration underway at old Dexter School
Dexter School
Dexter School