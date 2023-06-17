Quincy Derby starts 19th year of races

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Derby started its 19th year of races today with the SuperKids! race.

The races started at 9 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m., Friday.

Racers with disabilities and special needs, paired with a buddy driver, drove custom built cars down 18th Street past Bob Mays Park.

The race was free thanks to volunteers from local schools and organizers.

Caysen McClean, a Buddy Driver, expressed what it meant to him to drive with his special needs racing partners.

“I like soapbox derby and that I can race and I can help other kids have fun,” McClean said.

The three division races will be going head to head in a double elimination tournament with over 120 racers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.

