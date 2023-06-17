Quincy police and fire take part in 2nd annual Guns and Hoses softball exhibition

This year marks the second annual Guns and Hoses Softball exhibition between the Quincy Police and Fire Departments.
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police and Fire Departments got an opportunity to hang up their uniform and put on a different one for the night.

All the proceeds go to support community outreach events that the departments put on throughout the year.

Police department officials said that this event is a good opportunity to gather the community for a fun evening to let their hair down and play some softball.

“It is, one, very important to kind of be able to relax and have some normalcy to our lives.” said Detective Jessica Hollensteiner. ”It’s also nice to have community members out here to see us in a different light and for us it’s nice to get the support from the community and just come out here together and make it one big community event.”

They hope to continue this event annually in the years to come.

