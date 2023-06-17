Storms Could Impact Father’s Day Plans

Scattered showers and storms along with cloud cover will keep the weather cooler on Sunday.
Scattered showers and storms along with cloud cover will keep the weather cooler on Sunday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Father’s Day Sunday, which could impact Father’s Day Plans. Remember, when thunder roars go indoors. This will not be a washout of a day or a drought buster, but any rainfall is welcome given the ongoing drought. Most locations will see closer to 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. Regions that see thunderstorms roll overhead could see locally higher totals. With the rain chances and extensive cloud cover, high temperatures will be held down in the upper 70′s to near 80.

Heading into Juneteenth on Monday, dry conditions return to the region and look to stick around throughout most of the week. Temperatures will also rebound into the upper 80′s on Monday. Highs will remain in the upper 80′s to near 90 throughout the week as well. The toasty weather comes just in time for the first official day of summer, which is Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kritz
Macomb Police arrest man on child exploitation warrant out of California
If the Lake Cooper Foundation Board Members approve of the new contract, Matlick said he’s...
Big Dam Street Festival cancelled, hopes to host later this year
Friday night marked the First Baptist Church's second Juneteenth gala in Quincy.
Juneteenth Gala celebrates freedom and unity
Amtrak
Amtrak passenger train delayed after hitting brush pile near Golden, Illinois
FILE - People look up to the sky at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the...
How to see 5 planets line up in the sky on Saturday morning

Latest News

Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies while a few storms are possible Sunday.
A Few Storms Possible for Father’s Day Weekend
Temperatures will warm to the low to mid 80s through the afternoon. Humidity will be low so it...
Slightly “cooler” today, chance of rain over the weekend, Air Quality Alert for Lee County
First Alert Weather Friday Morning
Drought conditions have worsened
Will Father’s Day be a rain out?