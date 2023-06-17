Storms Could Impact Father’s Day Plans

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Father’s Day Sunday, which could impact Father’s Day Plans. Remember, when thunder roars go indoors. This will not be a washout of a day or a drought buster, but any rainfall is welcome given the ongoing drought. Most locations will see closer to 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. Regions that see thunderstorms roll overhead could see locally higher totals. With the rain chances and extensive cloud cover, high temperatures will be held down in the upper 70′s to near 80.

Heading into Juneteenth on Monday, dry conditions return to the region and look to stick around throughout most of the week. Temperatures will also rebound into the upper 80′s on Monday. Highs will remain in the upper 80′s to near 90 throughout the week as well. The toasty weather comes just in time for the first official day of summer, which is Wednesday.

