Makers Market attracts creative vendors to downtown Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Downtown Quincy was bustling on Saturday afternoon with a hip, handmade outdoor market.

About 55 artsy vendors could be spotted along 6th Street with products ranging from furniture to food at the Makers Market.

Volunteers from the Quincy Children’s Museum, Quincy Public Library, and the Kroc Center had some activities for the kids to do while the parents shopped.

“I have handmade polymer clay earrings,” Honey Drape business owner Lauren Garner said. “Polymer clay is very lightweight, flexible, and all of the metal and findings are going to be hypoallergenic.”

Garner said business is better each year she returns to Makers Market as it grows in popularity.

