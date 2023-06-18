“Making a Difference” Juneteenth event attracts hundreds

Juneteenth
Juneteenth(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Juneteenth holiday is being commemorated all across the Tri-States this weekend with one event held on Saturday afternoon aimed to celebrate and educate.

Hundreds gathered for the First Baptist Church’s Juneteenth community festival.

The 7-hour event featured games, speakers, and live entertainment.

Organizers said it’s a way to invite the public out to learn more about the Juneteenth holiday.

“We hope the community continues to come out and support Juneteenth,” volunteer Macy Ferguson-Smith said. “Not only for this event but for year-round. We need to pour into our children, pour into our education system, pour into our health care system. And that is what Juneteenth is all about.”

More Juneteenth events will follow on Sunday including a concert at First Baptist Church in Quincy at 2:30 p.m.

