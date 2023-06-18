Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded

Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023....
Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. A state trooper and a suspect were both killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A state trooper and a suspect were killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said.

Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities found the man shortly before 3 p.m. in Walker Township, about 21 miles (33 km) east of Lewistown. The shooter and a trooper were then killed during the resulting shootout, state police said in a news release.

The name of the trooper and the suspect who died and the name and condition of the wounded trooper were not immediately available.

Officials said Saturday evening there was no threat to the public.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris of the state police were at the hospital where the injured trooper was being treated, state police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kritz
Macomb Police arrest man on child exploitation warrant out of California
If the Lake Cooper Foundation Board Members approve of the new contract, Matlick said he’s...
Big Dam Street Festival cancelled, hopes to host later this year
Friday night marked the First Baptist Church's second Juneteenth gala in Quincy.
Juneteenth Gala celebrates freedom and unity
Amtrak
Amtrak passenger train delayed after hitting brush pile near Golden, Illinois
FILE - People look up to the sky at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the...
How to see 5 planets line up in the sky on Saturday morning

Latest News

Quincy Juneteenth Event
All-Star Weekend: Illinois defeats Missouri on the hardwood; Local Athletes show out in Shrine...
ILLINOIS SHRINE BOWL HIGHLIGHTS
All-Star Weekend: Illinois defeats Missouri on the hardwood; Local Athletes show out in Shrine...
MISSOURI VS ILLINOIS ALL STAR GAME HIGHLIGHTS
Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children