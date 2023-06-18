Underground Railroad Museum presents “Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals”

Road Scholar Connie Martin
Road Scholar Connie Martin
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Residents had a chance to learn about “Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals on the Underground Railroad” at the newly named Underground Railroad Museum at the Dr. Richard Eells home.

Illinois Humanities Council Road Scholar Connie Martin presented the lecture Saturday morning.

Attendees listened to familiar spirituals such as “Kumbaya” and “Go Tell it On The Mountain.”

Martin said the idea was to educate people about the hidden messages, codes, and meanings in the music.

“Moses was a synonym for the abolitionists,” Martin said. “The Pharaoh was the synonym for the slave holder.”

Martin explained how creativity in the fight for freedom manifested in other expressions such as tap dancing and quilt making.

“So many people today told me, ‘Connie they didn’t teach me that in schools,’” Martin said.

Martin’s mission is to share this piece of hidden history to the public.

“We really hope to have a wide range of speakers here the next few years,” museum board member Patrick Hotle said.

Hotle said the museum along with its new additions was then opened to the public following Martin’s lecture.

“We’ve changed the displays and really tried to make it more educational,” Hotle said.

The Underground Railroad Museum located on 415 Jersey St. is open on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. through November or by appointment.

Learn more here.

