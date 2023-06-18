Warmer than normal and rier than normal

El Niño weather pattern
By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Average high temps for the first week of summer are near 82 degrees.
QUINCY (WGEM) - This weather is a little like being a weatherman in San Diego. Once we get through Sunday, the chances for any rain in the region are very very minimal. Our El Niño weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. That pattern for the Tri-State area means hot and dry weather or shall we say warmer than normal and drier than normal weather conditions will persist. Normal daytime high temperatures for the first week of summer are around 82 degrees. Every day this week we will be close to 90 with mostly sunny skies. Is there the potential for a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms this week? Well, the answer to that is yes, but they will be so isolated that they won’t impact the region as a whole. In the precipitation category we are running 2.20 inches below average for the month and we are down 7 inches for the year

