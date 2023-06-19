Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 18th, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Anden Akers

Judy Payton

Jodi Cook

Barb Harper

Neal Thurman

Mike Haigh

Robyn Zanger

Shane Terwelp

ANNIVERSARIES

Ryan & Kylee Hagenah

Josh & Mariah Taylor

Rep. Randy & Ronda Husemann

Bill & Bonnie Johnson

Brian & Ashly Reavis

Kevin & Dawn Travis

Charles & Barb Burkhardt

Noah & Michaela Magdich

Matt & Allie Witte

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 19th, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital reports: June 19, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WGEM Staff
June 19, 2023.

Community

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 16, 2023

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 16, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 17th, 2023

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 16th, 2023

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 15, 2023

Updated: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 15, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 15, 2023

Updated: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 14, 2023

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 14, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 14, 2023

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 13, 2023

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 13, 2023