Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 19th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Theresa Scheihing
Halia Whiles
Johnny VonBurg
Ashlee Cable
Izack McDade
Brittany Mast
Lyncoln Carter
Sara Ward
Sherry Dieterle
Colton Mixer
Rose Lewis
Duane Smith
Stacy Nation
Vera Crandal
ANNIVERSARIES
Cameron & Jackie Cain
John & Kim Goetz
David & Stephanie Coupland
Jason & Erica Thomas
Cullan & Michelle Duke
David & Peggy Muegge
Michael & Pam Rabe
Jim & Jane Tjaden
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.