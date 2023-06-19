Hospital reports: June 19, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
Deaths:

Gerald J. “Buck” Stark, age 87, of Quincy, died on June 17 in his home.

LaVerne Reilly, of Quincy, died on June 17 in Blessing Hospital.

Sharlot McClary, age 85, of Hannibal, died June 17 in her home.

Births:

6/14/23 Aaron Jackson and Lacee Morris of Monroe City, Missouri welcomed a boy.

6/15/23 Michael Hill and Elsey Gilker of Quincy welcomed a boy.

6/15/23 Taylor and Carly Herzog of Quincy welcomed a boy.

