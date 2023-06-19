New Tacos Tequila restaurant brings Mexican cuisine to Winchester

Tacos Tequila
Tacos Tequila(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Owners of a new restaurant in Scott County continue to expand their business in the Tri-States. A new Mexican restaurant Tacos Tequila opened in Winchester Square earlier in June, and workers said it has been slammed ever since.

Ashley Avendano, whose family owns Tacos Tequila, said this isn’t their first rodeo. They have four locations in total: one in Jerseyville, a food truck in Barry, and Casa Tequila in Pittsfield. Avendano said while they all have authentic Mexican cuisine, each location offers slightly different dishes.

“One that we don’t have in Pittsfield or Jerseyville is a quesadillaria,” Avendano said. “It’s technically a taco but like a mini quesadilla. It has like cheese and meat. We offer that here in Winchester and at our food truck in Barry.”

Avendano said their biggest sellers at Tacos Tequila so far have been a chicken, rice and cheese dish called pollo con quesos and their margheritas.

Avendano said they chose to open in Winchester because there was a vacancy on the square and because the city didn’t have a Mexican restaurant.

The family has plans to open another food truck in White Hall.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kritz
Macomb Police arrest man on child exploitation warrant out of California
If the Lake Cooper Foundation Board Members approve of the new contract, Matlick said he’s...
Big Dam Street Festival cancelled, hopes to host later this year
Friday night marked the First Baptist Church's second Juneteenth gala in Quincy.
Juneteenth Gala celebrates freedom and unity
Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by...
Judge denies Yohn’s motion for new judge
Quincy Derby
Quincy Derby starts 19th year of races

Latest News

Perfect Pool Weather!
Summer-like Conditions Are Here
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Person hit while walking on Memorial Bridge
Average high temps for the first week of summer are near 82 degrees.
Warmer than normal and drier than normal
Juneteenth Spiritual Seminar