New tools help Missourians locate summer food programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced a new program to help residents locate summer food programs in their area.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Summer Food Service Program is designed to provide breakfast, lunch, suppers, and/or snacks to children living in eligible areas during the summer months and during times of public emergencies, when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

Officials stated an online interactive map is provided to help families in Missouri find out where their children can receive free meals this summer.

Community organizations serve the meals at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA facilities, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other spots where children gather when school is not in session. The meals are provided to all children that attend the meal service location. Children do not have to register and there is no fee to participate in the program.

The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found at health.mo.gov/sfsp.

For families without access to the internet, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to the number 914-342-7744.

Meals will be served to children aged 18 and under. They are also provided to individuals aged 18 to 21 that have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Funding for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available online at health.mo.gov/sfsp or by telephone at 888-435-1464 (toll-free). Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability can dial 711 or 1-800-735-2966. Community organizations that would like to become sponsors may also email the Summer Food Service Program at sfsp@health.mo.gov or write to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Summer Food Service Program, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102 for more information.

