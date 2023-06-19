Person hit while walking on Memorial Bridge

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Police in Quincy need your help investigating an accident on Memorial Bridge Sunday.

A Quincy Police Department news release said It happened around 7 a.m.

Sgt. Hiland said once police arrived on the scene, they found out a person had been walking on the bridge when a car hit the pedestrian.

Police took the person, who sustained serious injuries, to Blessing Hospital.

WGEM contacted police to find out if this is a hit and run, or if the driver stopped, as they did not make it clear in the release.

If you know anything, call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

