Person hit while walking on Memorial Bridge
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Police in Quincy need your help investigating an accident on Memorial Bridge Sunday.
A Quincy Police Department news release said It happened around 7 a.m.
Sgt. Hiland said once police arrived on the scene, they found out a person had been walking on the bridge when a car hit the pedestrian.
Police took the person, who sustained serious injuries, to Blessing Hospital.
WGEM contacted police to find out if this is a hit and run, or if the driver stopped, as they did not make it clear in the release.
If you know anything, call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.
