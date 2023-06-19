Proposed TIF District in German Village

QUINCY (WGEM) - TIF Districts help reinvigorate areas of town to attract investment, and business, and a new one might be coming to the German Village.

Chuck Bevelheimer, director of Planning and Development said the area used to be a thriving shopping area. While there are businesses still there, he wants to provide an opportunity to develop the area.

Bevelheimer said the proposal came from the number of vacant and deteriorating buildings in the area. He said a TIF District in German Village would allow them to use funds targeted towards revitalizing both public and private properties and encouraging investment in the area, like previously established TIF Districts.

“If we look at the equalized assessment value of the existing TIFs since they were established to where they are now, the TIF West as an example, the EAV was $5.8 million when it was started, now it’s $13.2. So obviously we’ve turned a corner on property values. We’ve almost tripled the EAV which is good for all the taxing bodies who participate in the TIF,” Bevelheimer said.

Bevelheimer said the city council has to vote on whether they’ll hire a consultant to do a survey of the area to see if it meets the guidelines for a TIF District, those guidelines would include if the area is at risk for blight due to vacant and deteriorating properties.

Bill Burns and Margarita Oguilve are co-owners of the Calftown Coffeehouse, and they said the TIF District in the German Village could bring a lot of development to the area.

“Back in the day this was like one of the booming areas in town. Until everything got focused out on Broadway and out East. So it would be nice to help bring some of that back down here,” Burns said.

Oguilve said she hopes it’ll develop more apartments in the area to help increase foot traffic to their business, and other local businesses as well.

“More maintenance around the area to beautify also the, as they have done with this building, you know, bring up all the old buildings,” Oguilve said.

They said with the vacant buildings and upstairs spaces above businesses, there’s the ability to have more apartments in the area, which in turn would benefit their business, and other businesses in the area.

Bevelheimer said the council will vote Monday night on whether to hire a consultant to survey the German Village, which would cost $36,000. The area of the German Village for a TIF district can change, depending on the results.

