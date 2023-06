Quincy man arrested on predatory sexual assault of a victim under 13

QUINCY (WGEM) - A 92-year-old Quincy man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim under 13.

Sgt. James Brown reported Monday that Lionel Surratt was arrested on June 16.

Brown stated Surratt was taken to the Adams County jail and released on a $7,500 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 26.

