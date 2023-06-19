Quincy Police hosts Special Olympics medaling ceremony

The Quincy Police Department hosted a Special Olympics medaling ceremony outside of the Quincy...
The Quincy Police Department hosted a Special Olympics medaling ceremony outside of the Quincy police Department.(WGEM)
By Caleb Clingingsmith
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department hosted a Special Olympics medaling ceremony outside of the police department at 10:30 Monday morning.

Chief Adam Yates gave a speech recognizing the achievements of the athletes and what it meant for QPD to be able to host this event.

During the event, five Special Olympics athletes were medaled for their performance in the summer games this past weekend.

”It feels good to win, hanging out with my coaches and my friends and all of that,” said Jack Ray, a Special Olympics athlete.

