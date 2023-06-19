REACHOUT Center building in Pittsfield to get restored to old “theater” look

REACHOUT Center
REACHOUT Center(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County residents will soon see a new face, or rather old face, on an iconic building in downtown Pittsfield that many historians in the area might recognize.

Crews will soon restore the REACHOUT Center on 120 S. Madison St. to its original look. The 1800s building was initially known as the Opry House.

City officials said they plan to replicate the arched windows, that were covered up during its last revitalization, and they will replace the sandy tones the bricks are coated in now to classic red.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said the front has started to fall apart so it needs to get fixed up regardless.

“We’re also going to make the entrance handicap accessible,” Mendenhall said. “A little better than what it is. They’re going to have to remove some of the sidewalk anyway.”

Mendenhall said the facade improvement is slated to start in August.

