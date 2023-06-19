Songwriters showcase their work at Juneteenth gospel choir concert

Gospel choir
Gospel choir(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A trichotomy of Juneteenth celebrations in Quincy all weekend long had its final act on Sunday to commemorate the federal holiday Monday.

A choir, led by three singers and songwriters around the country, travelled to First Baptist Church in Quincy to conduct local singers. They performed an array of genres such as classical anthems, spirituals, and old school gospel music.

Those accomplished musicians included writer and arranger Anita Watkins-Stevens, recording artist Malcom Speed, and contemporary composer Joseph Prince.

“I am so grateful for their sacrifice to come up here,” Rev. Orville Jones said. “We are so grateful for what they have given to us.”

A free public Juneteenth freedom concert will take place at the First Christian Church in Keokuk on Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m.

