Springfield’s Lincoln Museum celebrates Juneteenth with display of Emancipation Proclamation

Rare copy of Emancipation Proclamation to be on display in Springfield
Rare copy of Emancipation Proclamation to be on display in Springfield(25 news)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Beginning Monday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is giving visitors a chance to see a rare copy of the document that played a key role in this historic day of freedom, the Emancipation Proclamation.

The proclamation, which bears the signature of Abraham Lincoln, will be displayed June 19 through June 23 and June 26 through June 30 in the ALPLM’s library building, where there is no charge for admission.

The address is 112 N. Sixth Street in downtown Springfield. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The ALPLM’s copy of the proclamation is one of about two dozen remaining. It is signed by both Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward.

Officials stated the ALPLM has also launched a new online tool that will let people around the world explore the proclamation, its meaning, and its impact on history. The site will include educational resources for teachers and parents, a photo gallery, and links to other sources of information about the address.

The website is PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov/EmancipationProclamation.

