Summer-like Conditions Are Here

Perfect Pool Weather! (Gray Stations With Max)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some folks were able to pick up a few tenths of an inch of rain, while others didn’t see much of anything this Father’s Day. Nevertheless, we are all still in a worsening drought, and rain will become a distant memory by the end of this upcoming week. High pressure settles in time for Juneteenth, and temperatures across our area will jump to near 90. While this is a notable difference from conditions on Sunday, one caveat is that there will be less in the way of humidity. Sunshine and toasty conditions dominate through next work week, and by Wednesday - the first official day of summer - we’ll be getting used to abundant sunshine and highs near 90. The hot and dry stretch won’t stop there, as we’ll likely still be stuck under the June sun and highs in the low 90s through late next week. Our next best chance for rain won’t be until late next weekend. Get ready to crank your AC’s, lather the sunscreen, and look before you lock!

Meteorologist Kyle Eck

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.