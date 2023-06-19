Summer-like Conditions Are Here

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Perfect Pool Weather!
Perfect Pool Weather!(Gray Stations With Max)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some folks were able to pick up a few tenths of an inch of rain, while others didn’t see much of anything this Father’s Day. Nevertheless, we are all still in a worsening drought, and rain will become a distant memory by the end of this upcoming week. High pressure settles in time for Juneteenth, and temperatures across our area will jump to near 90. While this is a notable difference from conditions on Sunday, one caveat is that there will be less in the way of humidity. Sunshine and toasty conditions dominate through next work week, and by Wednesday - the first official day of summer - we’ll be getting used to abundant sunshine and highs near 90. The hot and dry stretch won’t stop there, as we’ll likely still be stuck under the June sun and highs in the low 90s through late next week. Our next best chance for rain won’t be until late next weekend. Get ready to crank your AC’s, lather the sunscreen, and look before you lock!

Meteorologist Kyle Eck

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kritz
Macomb Police arrest man on child exploitation warrant out of California
If the Lake Cooper Foundation Board Members approve of the new contract, Matlick said he’s...
Big Dam Street Festival cancelled, hopes to host later this year
Friday night marked the First Baptist Church's second Juneteenth gala in Quincy.
Juneteenth Gala celebrates freedom and unity
Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by...
Judge denies Yohn’s motion for new judge
Quincy Derby
Quincy Derby starts 19th year of races

Latest News

Average high temps for the first week of summer are near 82 degrees.
Warmer than normal and drier than normal
Evening Weather 06-17-2023
Scattered showers and storms along with cloud cover will keep the weather cooler on Sunday.
Storms Could Impact Father’s Day Plans
Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies while a few storms are possible Sunday.
A Few Storms Possible for Father’s Day Weekend