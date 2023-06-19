Sunny and warmer on this Juneteenth Monday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Juneteenth Monday with some clouds mainly over the Illinois side of the Tri-States. These clouds are moving eastward and gradually clearing out of the area. However with the clearing skies, light to calm winds, and dew points close to the actual air temperatures, some patchy fog has developed in low lying areas and in areas that saw heavier rainfall yesterday. This fog is not widespread but may be a little dense in some areas. The fog will not last long and will quickly erode within an hour or so after sunrise. Drier air will begin to filter into the area and this will lower our dew points into the 50s, allowing for it to feel less sticky outside. Throughout the rest of the day, we will have abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight we will have clear skies with seasonable lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be another day with plentiful sunshine but it will get a little hotter with highs near 90°. Humidity levels should remain on the lower side.

Wednesday is the summer solstice! Also known as the first day of summer. It will official occur at 9:57 AM.

