Warm and Dry

Comfortable to Slightly humid
Comfortable to Slightly humid
By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drought conditions will worsen with our lack of rain
Drought conditions will worsen with our lack of rain(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Warm and dry weather conditions will persist across the region through the end of the work week. There’s a little if any chance for rain as our blocking pattern continues to dominate the weather in the Midwest. Our dewpoint has slowly crept up into the low 60s which will give the air just the slightest bit of a sticky feeling. But in the middle of the afternoon with temperatures ranging into the upper 80s and relative humidity will still remain around 50% or lower. Every day this week the high temperature will max out near 90 degrees. Our next chance for rain does not get here until Sunday or Monday. The new drought monitor will come out on Thursday and undoubtedly the drought conditions will be worsening with our lack of widespread rainfall.

Temps running above normal
Temps running above normal(Brian inman)

