Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Male hit while walking on Memorial Bridge
Lionel Surratt, Predatory Criminal Sexual assault of a Child / Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
Quincy man arrested on predatory sexual assault of a victim under 13
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is pictured on the floor of the Illinois House during a...
Illinois expands use of police surveillance drones
Makers Market
Makers Market attracts creative vendors to downtown Quincy

Latest News

caddy
QCC Caddy Program
little people
Golfers Prepare For Little Peoples Tournament
Road projects coming to Quincy this summer
Keokuk launches week long Juneteenth celebration