Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 20, 2023

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
By Quentin Wells
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Aaron Boone

Jim Mentesti

Jennifer Gordley

Bernard Erke

Indie Flesner

Yo Hernandez

Emily Peter

Brynn Jasper

Joe Little

Matthew Bennett

Megan Miller

Alex Knuppe

Kathy Ferguson

Ruth Tague

Trinity Leffler

Ainsley Kirlin

ANNIVERSARIES

Patrick & Cheryl Lane

Jim & Patti Clifford

Jon & Jennifer Anderson

Bruce & Deb Hollensteiner

Adam & Becky Thompson

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 20, 2023

Updated: moments ago
|
By WGEM Staff
June 20, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 19th, 2023

Updated: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 18th, 2023

Updated: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital reports: June 19, 2023

Updated: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 19, 2023.

Latest News

Community

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 16, 2023

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 16, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 17th, 2023

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 16th, 2023

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 15, 2023

Updated: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 15, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 15, 2023

Updated: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 14, 2023

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 14, 2023