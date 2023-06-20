Charitable donations decline for fourth time in 4 decades

QUINCY (WGEM) - In 2022 charitable donations declined for the fourth time in four decades.

According to the Associated Press, the total of charitable donations declined by 3.4% in 2022 but many nonprofits report an increase in requests for help.

However, the results are actually much better than they could have been considering the rough economic climate of late 2022.

The Associated Press added that despite a 20 to 25% decline in the stock market and an 8% inflation rate, Americans still gave nearly a half trillion dollars.

”We feel very grateful that endowments, giving to endowments that are already existing here in the Community Foundation, or individuals establishing new endowments continue to remain steady and continues to grow,” said Catherine Meckes, Executive Director at the Community Foundation in Quincy. “Which in turn allows us to provide a steady stream of grants going back out to our non-profits in the region we serve.”

The Community Foundation is still able to serve over 200 local organizations and span a broad range of interests.

