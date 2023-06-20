Downtown businesses face fines with sidewalk sales ordinance

QUINCY (WGEM) - Downtown businesses in Quincy are facing fines for not following an ordinance.

City officials said an ordinance specific for The District forbids business owners from displaying their goods outdoors unless it’s for special events.

“We have to have passable sidewalks,” said the city’s inspection and enforcement director Michael Seaver. “And there are ADA concerns, too.”

Seaver said the city issued a citation to 2nd Chance Furniture owner Jeff Morris for breaking that code.

“The accumulation of stuff on the outside of that building in fact appeared to grow from the time of the initial notice sent out in April to the time the citation was received,” Seaver said.

WGEM reached out to Morris for his reasoning and he declined to interview.

Seaver said the ordinance came about as a reflection of what merchants wanted at the time which he said was several years ago.

“That can always be looked at again,” Seaver said. “The council can make any amendments to this code that they see fit.”

Morris isn’t the only one displaying his merchandise on the sidewalk, however.

“I have not had any complaints,” said Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles owner Doug Tenhouse. “I have received any notices of any problem keeping the product out there.”

Tenhouse said his take is that as long as the product is safely placed and doesn’t obstruct the pathway, he doesn’t see an issue.

“It’s helpful to have some of the items outside, especially the collectibles,” Tenhouse said. “I have a lot of people that come in and see something on the street and it brings them into the shop.”

Seaver said they investigated Morris’s property because it was the subject of complaints.

“We received a number of them on this property and that’s what began this,” Seaver said.

Seaver said business owners can apply for a special permit to store items outside as long as it’s fenced off an away from public view.

