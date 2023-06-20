Hancock County first responders hold school shooting exercise

Several local and county agencies participated in the exercise.
Several local and county agencies participated in the exercise.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - First responders in Carthage held a live exercise to test their response to a potential school shooting Tuesday morning.

The exercise was scheduled to take place during the summer to minimize the impact on students.

Several agencies responded including the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock County EMS, the Hancock County Health Department, the Hancock County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA), and Carthage Police and Fire.

The Hancock County ESDA Coordinator Jack Curfman said Tuesday’s drill builds on the lessons learned from previous drills.

“Basically, it’s to evaluate the items that were listed for improvement from the last one to see if we’ve got everything better and if we can make it even better than this,” said Curfman.

He said these exercises are an important way of building connections before any type of incident occurs.

“You can sit and book learn all you want but you need some practice... and this gets the agencies working together and knowing who you’re working with and what each one can and cannot do and where you can step in to help a different agency,” said Curfman.

He said the drills help reassure the school district and the families that the county is ready.

According to Curfman, the state requires at least one drill a year.

Once the after-action report for Tuesday’s drill is completed, the lessons learned will roll over into exercises planned for next year.

