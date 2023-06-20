Hospital Report: June 20, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
Deaths:

Kent James Durst, age 75, of Quincy, died on June 16 in his home.

Jule M. Peck, age 92, of Quincy, died on June 17 at Illinois Veterans Home.

Charles “Chuck” T. Miller, age 73, of Quincy, formerly of Mendon, died on June 18 in his home.

Bonnie Rosenkoetter, age 80, of Quincy, died on June 18 in Blessing Hospital.

David Lee Cornelius, age 77, of Keokuk, died on June 18 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Births:

6/16/23 Andrew and Ashley Sill of Quincy welcomed a girl.

