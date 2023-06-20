Keokuk launches week long Juneteenth celebration

Keokuk Juneteenth
Keokuk Juneteenth(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Keokuk Association for Rights and Equality (KARE) has planned several events throughout the week for the holiday.

The celebration started with teaching hymns and spirituals as well as their cultural significance at the Keokuk Public Library.

Living Word Ministry’s pastor Sharron Seay said everyone should do their best to learn different cultures.

“It is very important because the one thing I think is we should try to understand every bodies culture‚” Seay said. “It is a rich, we have a rich nation here and we have so many diverse cultures that we can learn from and learn experience from.”

To check out other events you can visit the KARE Facebook page here.

