Midsummer Arts Faire returns to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Midsummer Arts Faire is returning to Quincy this weekend.

The event will be held at Washington Park Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

52 artists will have artwork available to sell and have their artwork judged. Artists have the opportunity to win a total of $5,000 in awards.

Several local musicians will also be playing throughout the weekend at the event.

Officials hope to see 4,000 people over the course of the weekend.

Food and alcohol will be available through local vendors.

Here is how one official feels having this event is important to the community.

“Art is an expressive thing that everyone can kinda relate to in a different avenue or venue and art means different things to different peoples. Our objective with Midsummer Arts Faire was to expose our community to another level of art that they may not necessarily get to see on a daily basis. We have several local artists that are amazing and talented, this is another way they can showcase their talents,” said Midsummer Art Faire Volunteer Jennifer Sousa.

