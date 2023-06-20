Pools, sprinklers, and iced coffee

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are starting off in the 60s again and we have clear skies. Winds are light out of the northeast. The theme for this work week will continue to be warm and dry. A large area of high pressure is situated over the Great Lakes region and stretches southwestward over our region too. The high pressure system will keep our skies sunny and it will keep our winds flowing in from the northeast. The northeasterly winds will help to keep our dew points on the lower side. So while today will be a hotter day with highs near 90°, we will not be dealing with a lot of humidity. By later tonight, the clear skies will continue and lows will be in the 60s again.

We kick off the first official day of summer tomorrow. The summer solstice will take place at 9:57 AM. The day will start off with crystal clear skies before we become mostly sunny later in the day. Temperatures will still be warm in upper 80s. It may feel just a little humid tomorrow, but not bad at all.

We desperately need some rain as drought conditions are not improving. As of right now, models suggest we may see a little rain Saturday night. We will continue to keep you updated on that chance in the days ahead.

