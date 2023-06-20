Potts Report: Program at QCC allows prospective caddies to earn college scholarships

QUINCY (WGEM) -If you asked most sports fans what immediately comes to mind when they hear the word “caddy,” no doubt the movie “Caddyshack” would be the top answer.

The 1980 blockbuster comedy movie starring Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight among others put the spotlight on the caddies at fictitious Bushwood Country Club.

And in between carrying clubs for Bushwood’s elite membership, there was the usual playful teenage hijinks between sexes as well as a candy bar incident which cleared the club swimming pool. And, oh yes, ridding the golf course of gophers.

While the caddies’ escapades led to a lot of laughs, being a golf caddy is serious business.

“Caddying is far more than a summer job,” said Jim Titus, the director of the Western Golf Association. “It is an important tradition of the game of golf.

“The core values that underscore a caddies presence on the golf course are the same ones that can help them to be successful later in life.

“Aside from the chance to learn the game of golf, caddying offers many other life-changing opportunities.”

That’s why QCC is working with the Western Golf Association and the Evans Scholarship Foundation to provide a select group of youth caddies with an opportunity to work toward qualifying to apply for a full college tuition and housing.

The Evans Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Glenview that provides full tuition and housing college scholarships to golf caddies.

The foundation, named after legendary golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., has helped more than 11,550 caddies graduate from college since its creation in 1930.

The scholarship can be worth up to $125,000 over a four-year period at about 24 universities across the country with most located in the Midwest (including the University of Illinois and the University of Missouri).

“It builds character,” said Titus, the caddymaster at QCC and a former Evans Scholarship winner himself. “It builds networking and finally it gives the kids a chance at a scholarship that right now is a four-year tuition and housing scholarship.”

Seven area high school students are taking part this summer in the Quincy Country Club’s Youth Caddies Program in hopes of qualifying for the prestigious scholarship.

Paige Bliven (Quincy Notre Dame), Casey Golden (Quincy High), Harry Miller (QND), Avery Morrison (QHS), Izzy Nichols (Unity), Taylin Scott (QND) and Owen Uppinghouse (QHS) are caddies in this summer’s program, according to the QCC web site.

“I like to work outside,” said Uppinghouse said. “It’s nice to be in the nice weather and the scholarship is obviously a big part of it, too.”

Club members are encouraged to request a caddy when they play by contacting Titus. The opportunity to caddy allows each student to meet criteria needed in order to apply for the Evans Scholarship.

While the Evans Scholarship is a nice prize for some of the county’s best caddies, perhaps the biggest tool for participants in the program is an opportunity to network.

“That’s the best part,” said QCC club pro Gideon Smith. “You’re trying to get kids to understand that someday this could be someone who is going to help you get a job when you are finished with college.”

Uppinghouse agrees that networking is a key element of the caddy experience.

“I think when I get back from college I’ll already have made an impression on some of the big names in town,” he said.

”That’s really a cool tool to have for someone my age.”

