Possible relief coming to Quanada after loss of state, federal funds

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Assembly recently passed a $50 billion budget, however the budget failed to include additional funds for domestic violence and sexual assault prevention programs in Illinois.

The requests came due to a change in the federal Victims of Crimes Act fund, which funds those programs through money collected via fines or asset seizures in white collar crimes. The fund lost money meant for them and are working to rebuild the fund.

This had local organizations concerned about their services they would be able to offer for victims.

Quanada officials said they hoped the general assembly would provide an additional $10 million to domestic violence programs and $12 million to rape crisis centers.

Chief Operating Officer for the Domestic Violence Program Jennifer Vancil said the additional $10 million would have allowed them to offer some more programs to victims in the community.

“Adding extra manpower, because the more staff we have, the more clients I can have in the shelter,” she said. “Maybe we can add extra services as far as child care services, transportation, maybe transitional housing, extra funding, wherever we can allocate that money.”

COO Megan Duesterhaus said they are already feeling the affect of the lack of funds.

She said a couple of staff members have quit out of concern their jobs weren’t safe. She said those positions included a victim advocate and a prevention specialist who does school programming. Duesterhaus said since it’s the summer they don’t have to worry about schools, but their staff work to cover the on-call victim advocate, which can be exhausting.

However, she said the state is providing some relief.

“What they did was ask the Illinois Department of Human Services to take some funding they already had and allocate it out to rape crisis centers throughout the state so bottom line, the public will notice like relatively minimal disruption as we sort of reconfigure some things with staffing,” Duesterhaus said.

She said they aren’t sure how much they will be getting or how much will be available as they will have to apply for the funding like a grant. She said they should find out how much will be available within a few weeks.

She said the money will help make up for the shortfall of the VOCA funding, and they hope to rehire the staff soon after they get the funding.

