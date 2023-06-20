Road projects coming to Quincy this summer

Van Buren street to be replaced
Van Buren street to be replaced(WGEM Staff)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The central services committee met this evening to discuss road projects that will take place throughout the city.

The list of projects include:

  • Streetscape project on 8th Street and Jersey Street.
  • Road and waterline improvements on Van Buren Street.
  • Street and sidewalk replacement on 17th Street between Oak and Elm Streets.

Engineering Mananger Steve Bange said they are happy with where the bids landed within their projected cost.

As far as timeline goes, he said they hope to have these projects done by September.

“The north 17th Street, we’re actually pushing the contractor to get that one started as soon as possible,” Bange said, “Because we want to try to get as much work done as possible before school starts.”

The final bids go to the city council next week for final approval.

