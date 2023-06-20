See Quincy brings tourism to downtown with Flavor Tours

QUINCY (WGEM) -See Quincy is hosting Flavor Tours in downtown Quincy.

During the tour, guests will visit several downtown restaurants such as Electric Fountain Brewing, Krazy Cakes, On the Rail Sports Bar & Grill, The Patio Restaurant, Tiramisu, Quincy Brewing Co., and Wicked Thyme Charcuterie.

The goal of the tour is to give newcomers to Quincy an opportunity to explore the history and the culinary side of Quincy’s downtown district.

The tours run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays in June, July, and August.

The cost is $50 per person and each tour can host up to 16 people.

Organizers said the tours have been selling out all year, so you should reserve tickets soon.

Organizers think this is an important attraction for downtown Quincy.

“They Bring people to the downtown.” said See Quincy Executive Director Holly Cain. “It is a great thing for visitors to do because they don’t know what stops to visit when they do come to town to eat. And this gives them a taste of each of these restaurants along with giving them a little history of our city and our murals and art along the way and a few shops. So we hope it will encourage a few of them to return to Quincy on their own,”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website here.

