What We’re Watching

Headlines (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Just in time for summer solstice this upcoming Wednesday, the forecast looks very summery! We’ll see abundant sunshine through at least the end of this work week as daytime highs hover near 90, which is around 5-10 degrees above average for us this time of year. With the heat in place, one silver lining is that it won’t be too humid - this will allow for heat indices to either be near or even a tad below our actual temperatures. We’re still concerned with air quality values given the wildfires that are still going on in Canada. Our next shot of rain comes Saturday night in the form of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong. This next rainmaker likely won’t be a drought-buster for us, as we normally see nearly 3 inches of rainfall in June, and we have yet to see half an inch of rain for the month. To further put things into perspective, our area normally sees about 17 inches of precipitation by this point of the year - this year, we are just short of 10 inches of precipitation.

