What We’re Watching

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Headlines
Headlines(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Just in time for summer solstice this upcoming Wednesday, the forecast looks very summery! We’ll see abundant sunshine through at least the end of this work week as daytime highs hover near 90, which is around 5-10 degrees above average for us this time of year. With the heat in place, one silver lining is that it won’t be too humid - this will allow for heat indices to either be near or even a tad below our actual temperatures. We’re still concerned with air quality values given the wildfires that are still going on in Canada. Our next shot of rain comes Saturday night in the form of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong. This next rainmaker likely won’t be a drought-buster for us, as we normally see nearly 3 inches of rainfall in June, and we have yet to see half an inch of rain for the month. To further put things into perspective, our area normally sees about 17 inches of precipitation by this point of the year - this year, we are just short of 10 inches of precipitation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Male hit while walking on Memorial Bridge
Lionel Surratt, Predatory Criminal Sexual assault of a Child / Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
Quincy man arrested on predatory sexual assault of a victim under 13
State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is pictured on the floor of the Illinois House during a...
Illinois expands use of police surveillance drones
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Proposed TIF District in German Village
Proposed TIF District in German Village

Latest News

High pressure is impacting our entire region by producing sunny and dry conditions.
Pools, sprinklers, and iced coffee
First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning
Comfortable to Slightly humid
Warm and Dry
Today will be sunny with warmer highs in the upper 80s.
Sunny and warmer on this Juneteenth Monday