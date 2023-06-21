Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness from building mold

QUINCY (WGEM) - Creating a safer workspace for employees at the Adams County Courthouse was the topic of a special meeting held Tuesday night by the county’s Transportation, Building and Technology committee.

Dozens of courthouse employees turned out for tonight’s meeting to report a plethora of illnesses and symptoms they experience on an ongoing basis from working in courthouse.

Tuesday’s meeting to address results from Chicago testing company Safestart Environmental was filled with pleas from courthouse employees to address mold found in the courthouse. Those employees also gave emotional descriptions of sickness and symptoms that 70 out of 115 courthouse employees have reported in a survey.

“There have been a few problems discovered in the courthouse, and we’re trying to get those taken care of,” Committee Chair Dave Bellis said.

The committee hired Klingner & Associates engineer Lance Schuette to help with the remediation plan.

“He’s going to help us get the bids out,” Bellis said. “Help us read the report with questions that could come up that my committee doesn’t quite understand.”

However, not everyone is happy about that decision. Many employees have asked to hear directly from the Chicago company that conducted the testing and ask questions about the results. Committee members agreed to make that happen next week.

“We’re just trying to put our employees at ease,” Bellis said. “Our utmost deal with all of this is to have a safe work environment for our employees and any public that comes in the building.”

The virtual Town Hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at the Adams County courthouse.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

WGEM News reached out to Larry Schwartz who conducted the testing for Safestart Environmental via phone earlier this week.

He said he looks forward to educating everyone about his findings along with the health risks.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.