Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says

Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Overall, the national average price for gas is down compared to this point last year.

According to AAA, Americans are paying a national average of $3.58 per gallon, nearly $1.50 less than last year.

The drivers’ group credits lower demand, lower oil prices and higher gasoline supply for the lower prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, California has been dethroned as America’s most expensive state for gas.

The new title goes to Washington state, where the average cost of regular gasoline jumped 32 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, it now costs $4.93 a gallon, 7 cents ahead of California.

Mississippi currently has the cheapest gas. Drivers there pay an average of $3 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Male hit while walking on Memorial Bridge
Outdoor merch.
Downtown businesses face fines with sidewalk sales ordinance
Lionel Surratt, Predatory Criminal Sexual assault of a Child / Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
Quincy man arrested on predatory sexual assault of a victim under 13
State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is pictured on the floor of the Illinois House during a...
Illinois expands use of police surveillance drones
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness caused by mold found in building.
Adams County Courthouse employees report sickness from building mold

Latest News

FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
New rule would make all railroads alert first responders within 10 miles of derailed train cargo
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
LIVE: The US Coast Guard is bringing in new ships and underwater vessels to search for lost submersible
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 16
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal...
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son