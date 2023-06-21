Digger Deeper: The burden of obesity in the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - Obesity is a complicated problem and while numbers show it’s getting worse, those who struggle with their size say they deal with a number factors that compound their problems.

Ursa, Illinois, resident Andrea Turek said she weighed 325 pounds when she began treatment at the Blessing Bariatric Institute in January of 2020.

Turek said she decided to make a change as her weight kept her from living the life she wanted, especially when it came to parenting her three kids.

“I wanted to be very involved in their lives and I wasn’t,” she said. “I would be on the couch watching TV and let my kids play by themselves.”

Turek said her size didn’t just weigh on her frame but also her mental health.

“I was so embarrassed or ashamed of my weight, my body, how I was presenting myself,” she said. “I would go do my daughters’ ball games and I would be sitting there and I remember feeling like I needed to sit back farther away from people.”

Quincy resident Meredith Humphrey said she understand that feeling.

“It wasn’t comfortable in my own skin, let alone to be around other people,” she said.

Humphrey said she realized she needed to make a change after a set of family pictures in 2020.

“Every single picture, I hated, they all looked terrible to me,” she said. “Up until that point, I think I was in denial of what size I actually was and how I actually appeared to other people, including myself.”

Local medical experts said the struggle is more common now than ever.

“Not just in America, but throughout the world, obesity is getting worse for a variety of different reasons,” Hannibal Regional Hospital Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Mujeeb Siddiqui said.

According to an analysis of the latest CDC data, the obesity rate for American adults between 2017 and 2020 stands at 41.9%, a 37% increase from 1999 to 2000.

“There are certainly a lot of factors, some of which science doesn’t even fully understand that really play a role in this worsening epidemic,” Blessing Bariatric Institute Surgeon Dr. Melissa Matrisch said.

She said it’s just as hard to point to a simple solution.

“I know society likes to tell us diet and exercising alone is the only thing an individual needs to do to lose weight, unfortunately the science tells us that simply is not true.”

Matrisch said once someone gets to at least 100 pounds overweight or has a BMI of about 40, they only have a 5% chance of success using diet and exercise alone.

Turek said she struggled for years to get her weight down.

“I would diet, I would lose weight, I would put it back on and even gain more,” she said. “More depression would set in, anxiety would set in and you just feel like a failure over and over again.”

Dr. Matrisch says we need to view obesity for what it is: a medical disease.

“We would never ask a cancer patient to go it alone and try to treat their disease by themselves so why are we asking obese individuals to treat their obesity alone?” she said.

She said the societal stigma that surround obesity keeps people from the help they actually need.

“Society sees this as poor choices and poor eating habits and not exercising and so it does take them some time to come in to see us,” Matrisch said.

Even when people struggling with obesity do try to get medical treatment, local experts said they might find a healthcare system unprepared to look past their appearance.

“There is a weight bias in healthcare, where people have their preconceived notions about a bariatric person and how they are the way they are,” Blessing Health CNA Training Program Coordinator Jonna Egan said.

He’s modeled after man who weighs 350 pounds, a far cry from the standard mannequin of a 180-pound man.

“My CNA’s are learning about different CNA techniques about moving the person, bathing the person, blood pressure and vital signs on a bariatric person,” Egan said.

She says Oscar is available for students of all disciplines so they learn an important lesson in patient care.

“When we learn to give compassionate care to a bariatric person, it makes them more comfortable to come in and receive that care they need,” Egan said.

Both Humphrey and Turek say that care can make all the difference.

With the help of a medically managed weight loss program, Humphrey lost 104 pounds, a change she said she can still scarcely believe.

“I look back at pictures and I’m like, ‘Who is that person?’ like I don’t even recognize myself,”' she said.

With surgical intervention, Turek said she lost about 175 pounds, a transformation that has made her more confident, happier, and outgoing. However, she said that’s not the only change she has noticed in her life. She said she feels like people treat her better.

“Even simple things as people holding doors open and stuff like that, that didn’t happen,” she said. “I just didn’t matter as much.”

She said a little compassion can go a long way.

“There is so much that goes into what you physically see in someone so just don’t judge, be kind and understand we’re all in a struggle,” Turek said.

If you struggle with obesity and believe you need medical help, there are resources available, including the Blessing Health Bariatric Center and Hannibal Regional Hospital’s Weight Management Solutions program.

