It’s a Dry Heat

Mid 90s with matching heat index values (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Warm and dry temperatures will persist through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday daytime. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will not be much stronger, because the dew points will remain relatively dry. We could see one or two isolated afternoon showers on Thursday afternoon. There is a limited potential for some scattered to isolated thunderstorms on Saturday night. It does not look like anything organized, or a drought buster. I would be surprised if we saw a half-inch of rain at Quincy Regional Airport. This will be scattered to isolated when it rolls through. Once we get through the weekend next week’s temperatures look slightly cooler topping out in the mid-80s. The new drought monitor will come out on Thursday and undoubtedly conditions will have worsened with our lack of rain. So far for the month, we’ve had less than a half inch of rain which is 2 1/2 inches below what is normal. While we have some rain in the forecast this has been an exceptionally dry June. If the month was to end today, it would be our second driest June on record ever.

