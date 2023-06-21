Man believed 18-year-old girlfriend was cheating on him before killing her, investigators say

Tempe, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Investigators in Arizona say a man shot and killed his girlfriend last week because he believed she was cheating on him.

Adrian Aguilar, 20, is accused of shooting and killing his 18-year-old girlfriend on June 15.

According to authorities, witnesses called 911 after seeing a man, later identified as Aguilar, get out of a car and start shooting into the vehicle with a woman inside.

Court documents stated that Aguilar then walked away, shot himself in the chest and collapsed.

Officers reported finding the 18-year-old girl dead at the scene. Aguilar was taken to the hospital.

During the initial conversation with police, Aguilar reportedly began giving authorities conflicting stories.

Police said he claimed gang members went up to his car and began shooting at it as he was driving with his girlfriend. However, evidence collected at the scene and stories from witnesses didn’t match Aguilar’s claims.

Investigators told Aguilar that a witness saw him at the crime scene. Police said he then changed his story and admitted to shooting the victim.

Aguilar shared with police that he had been dating the 18-year-old girl for three months and they worked together.

On the day of the shooting, he told police that the two left work and went to a pool party.

According to court documents, Aguilar was driving the girl home when he saw she was receiving text messages from another man asking her to hang out, which upset him.

He said he believed his girlfriend was dating the other man, but she denied it, according to police.

Aguilar reportedly grew angry and felt the girl was “wasting his time” and he demanded her to tell the truth and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t.

Investigators said the two continued arguing, and Aguilar shot the victim once in the leg because she “would not admit what she had done.” He then continued driving and shot the girl a second time.

According to police, the victim began to cry and asked Aguilar to stop, but he continued driving. Officers said he kept shooting at her until a struggle broke out with the victim grabbing the gun and the vehicle crashing into a curb.

Authorities said Aguilar then grabbed the gun, got out of the vehicle, and shot directly at the victim multiple times before shooting himself in the chest while police cars were approaching.

Aguilar was arrested but currently remains in the hospital. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The victim’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.