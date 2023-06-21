Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital

Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.
Quincy Police said it happened on Sunday around 7 a.m. on the Memorial Bridge.(MGN)
QUINCY (WGEM) - A man who was hit by a car Sunday while walking on the Memorial Bridge had died.

A Quincy Police Department report released Wednesday states Timmy L. Fries, 56, of Wentzville, Missouri, died Monday afternoon at St. John Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

QPD officers previously reported a pedestrian had been hit by a car on the bridge about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said the crash was not a hit-and-run and that the driver stayed at the scene following the incident.

Fries was taken to Blessing Hospital and later transferred to St. John.

