Man hit Sunday on Memorial Bridge dies in Springfield hospital
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A man who was hit by a car Sunday while walking on the Memorial Bridge had died.
A Quincy Police Department report released Wednesday states Timmy L. Fries, 56, of Wentzville, Missouri, died Monday afternoon at St. John Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
QPD officers previously reported a pedestrian had been hit by a car on the bridge about 7 a.m. Sunday.
Officers said the crash was not a hit-and-run and that the driver stayed at the scene following the incident.
Fries was taken to Blessing Hospital and later transferred to St. John.
